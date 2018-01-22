Inter Pipeline’s Canada petchem complex to use WR Grace’s PP tech

HOUSTON (ICIS)--WR Grace has licensed its UNIPOL polypropylene (PP) process technology for Inter Pipeline’s new integrated propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and PP complex in Alberta, Canada, the US-based company said on Tuesday.

Inter Pipeline’s Heartland Petrochemical Complex will convert 22,000 bbl/day of propane into propylene to produce 525,000 tonnes/year of PP. It is scheduled to come online in late 2021.

Grace’s all gas-phase UNIPOL PP process technology has no moving parts inside the reactor and uses less equipment than other process technologies, which lowers capital, operating and maintenance costs, it said.

“This process technology gives us tremendous flexibility to quickly and cost effectively meet their requirements,” said David Chappell, senior vice president of petrochemical development at Inter Pipeline.

Inter Pipeline had acquired the Canadian business of Williams in 2016.

In December 2017, Inter Pipeline’s board of directors approved the construction of the Canadian dollar (C$) 3.5bn ($2.7bn) complex. Construction start was announced in February.

The Inter Pipeline project could be joined by another integrated PDH and PP complex in Alberta, Canada.

Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corp (CKPC), a 50:50 joint venture between Pembina Pipeline and Kuwait’s Petrochemical Industries (PIC), may build one that would produce 1.2bn lb/year of PP. It has yet to make a final investment decision (FID).

The CKPC complex will use Honeywell’s Oleflex C3 technology and Grace’s UNIPOL PP process technology.

($1 = C$1.28)

