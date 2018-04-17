China's Sinopec Baling to relocate capro plant out of city by 2025

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Sinopec Baling Petrochemical has been considering to move out its 300,000 tonne/year caprolactam (capro) plant away from the existing urban area at Yueyang in Hunan province to an industry park in the same city, a company source said.

The plant’s present location has potential risks of security and pollution for the local residents.

The target is to complete the relocation by 2025.

Sinopec Baling is one of the biggest capro producers in China.

Besides the Yueyang plant, it also runs a joint venture capro plant at Hangzhou in Zhejiang province.

China initiated a massive relocation plan on dangerous chemical plants in September last year to address the problem of their threats to human health and safety. The plan has been pushed forward all across the country and lots of relocation projects are underway.

ICN