Ukrainian imports of PP steady in Q1

MOSCOW (MRC)--Ukraine’s polypropylene (PP) imports totaled 28,400 tonnes in the first three months of the year, which was practically equal to the level in the same time a year earlier according to MRC DataScope.

The decrease in demand for homopolymer PP was offset by the growth in demand for propylene copolymers.

March PP imports into Ukraine rose to 9,700 tonnes, compared with 8,900 tonnes in February.

March imports of homopolymer PP to the Ukrainian market dropped to 6,200 tonnes from 6,500 tonnes a month earlier. Homopolymer PP raffia grade from Saudi Arabia accounted for the main decrease. Overall shipments of homopolymer PP reached 20,200 tonnes in the first three months of 2018, down by 9% year on year.

March imports of PP block copolymers into the country increased to 1,300 tonnes, compared with 1,100 tonnes in February. Demand for injection moulding propylene copolymers improved from local companies. About 3,300 tonnes of PP block copolymers were imported over the stated period, whereas this figure was slightly over 2,900 tonnes a year earlier.

March imports of PP random copolymers reached 2,000 tonnes versus 1,200 tonnes a month earlier, demand for PP increased from pipes and injection moulding products producers. Overall imports of PP random copolymer reached 4,400 tonnes in January-March 2018, whereas this figure was 2,800 tonnes a year earlier.

Overall imports of other propylene copolymers were about 580 tonnes over the stated period.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.