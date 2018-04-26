RusVinyl shuts down PVC production

MOSCOW (MRC)--RusVinyl has shut down its PVC production for a scheduled turnaround, reported MRC analysts.

The plant’s representatives said the company took its PVC production off-stream for a scheduled maintenance last weekend. The outage will not be long and will last approximately until 5 May. RusVinyl’s design capacity is 300,000 tonnes/year of suspension polyvinyl chloride (SPVC) and 30,000 tonnes/year of emulsion polyvinyl chloride (EPVC).

This is the first scheduled shutdown for maintenance at Russian PVC plants this year.

SayanskKhimPlast will be the second one to shut down its production capacities for a turnaround. The exact dates of the outage have not been announced by the Sayansk producer yet, but the turnaround is scheduled for July and will last for about a month. The plant’s annual production capacity is 300,000 tonnes.

