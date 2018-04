HOUSTON (ICIS)--News reporter David Haydon speaks with market editor Adam Yanelli on the US methyl methacrylate market.

Discussions include the markets high prices from global tightness, as well as the Saudi Methacrylates Company’s (SAMAC) MMA facility in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, which was shut early in the week due to unexpected utility issues.

