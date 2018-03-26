PE imports to Kazakhstan up by 20% in Q1 year on year

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of polyethylene (PE) into Kazakhstan grew in January-March by 20% year on year, totalling 31,200 tonnes.

Shipments of high density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) increased, according to MRC analysts, whereas demand for LDPE subsided.

March PE imports to Kazakhstan were 10,100 tonnes versus 10,500 tonnes a month earlier, with local companies significantly raising their purchasing of low density polyethylene (LDPE) in Russia, whereas purchases of other PE grades decreased.

The structure of PE imports by grades looked the following way over the stated period:

March HDPE imports to Kazakhstan dropped to 8,100 tonnes from 8,400 a month earlier. Local companies managed to raise their PE purchasing in Russia and Uzbekistan. Thus, overall HDPE imports exceeded 24,600 tonnes in the first three months of 2018, up by 33% year on year.

March LDPE purchases by local companies grew to 1,800 tonnes from 1,100 tonnes in February, with local companies increasing their purchasing of shrinkable film LDPE in Russia.

Overall LDPE imports to Kazakhstan were 4,700 tonnes over the stated period, down by 20% year on year.

Purchasing of LLDPE by local companies was 1,900 tonnes in January-March 2018 versus 1,600 tonnes a year earlier.

