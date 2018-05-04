First-quarter imports of PVC to Kazakhstan down by 5% year on year

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of unmixed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) into Kazakhstan dropped to around 9,700 tonnes in January-March, down 5% compared with the same time a year earlier, according to MRC analysts.

There was a slight increase in demand for PVC in March from local companies.

March imports of unmixed PVC amounted to 3,200 tonnes against 3,300 tonnes a month earlier.

Thus, overall imports of resin to Kazakhstan totalled 9,700 tonnes in January-March 2018, compared to 10,200 tonnes a year earlier.

Due to the geographical position, the main suppliers of PVC to Kazakhstan were Chinese producers, with the share of about 92% of the local market over the stated period.

The second largest supplier of PVC was Russia, during the period under review, Russian PVC supplies did not exceed 800 tonnes.

