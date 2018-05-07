NPE '18: Braskem PP assets in US 'well balanced' against future natural disasters

ORLANDO (ICIS)--Braskem’s North American polypropylene (PP) assets are prepared against future upsets from natural disasters, the CEO of the company’s US branch said on Monday.

“Our geography is a little more balanced than our competitors,” Braskem Americas CEO Mark Nikolich said. He made his comments on the sidelines of the National Plastics Exposition (NPE).

Nikolich noted that Braskem’s US presence is extending into the US Gulf Coast, with its 450,000 tonnes/year PP plant in La Porte, Texas, expected to be finished in the first quarter of 2020.

He noted the company’s PP assets in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania and Kenova, West Virginia.

The company also has additional PP plants in La Porte, Freeport and Seadrift, all located in Texas.

Although predominant consumption for the PP made by the plants is domestic, Nikolich noted that Braskem still looks at competitiveness relative to the rest of the world.

“We’re building it where the feedstock base is, and a capital structure and a scale and a product capability that is globally competitive,” he said. “Otherwise you don’t build. If you’re not going to be globally competitive, you have to question in today’s environment why you build.”

Sponsored by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), NPE2018: The Plastics Show takes place on 7-11 May in Orlando, Florida.

Interview article by David Haydon