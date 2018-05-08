Danish parliament discusses 2018-2019 multiple-technology RES auctions

This story was originally published for ICIS Power Perspective subscribers on 07 May 2018 at 17:48 CET

The Danish parliament is set to have the second and third reading of the draft amending renewable energy act and related laws on 8 and 17 May 2018. For the first time, this law will establish multiple-technology renewable electricity auctions in 2018 and 2019. These auctions are expected to bring around 190MW capacity online. Simultaneously, the Danish government plans to add 1.08GW of multiple-technology auctions in 2020-2024.

Background

The first reading took place on 10 April 2018, and the law is expected to enter into force on 1 July 2018

The Danish Energy Agency expects that the call for bids for multiple-technology tenders will be announced in September 2018, with a deadline for bids in November 2018

The date for the 2019 tender is yet to be specified

Solar PV, onshore and offshore wind power plants that undergo open-door procedure can compete in the tender Onshore wind and solar panels will have to be realised in two years, and offshore projects in four years The government expects these tenders to bring online around 190MW renewable electricity capacities The aid will consist of fixed feed-in premiums (FiPs), distributed using pay-as-bid principle The FiP would be handed out for 20 years A price ceiling is Danish krone (DKK) 130/MWh (around €17.50/MWh) Initially DKK1.015bn (€136.3 m) was expected to be deposited for these two multiple-technology auctions: DKK365m in 2018 and DKK650m in 2019) Currently, the expected tender budget in 2018 is DKK250m and in 2019 DKK579m The time frames and tender budgets are not final and can consequently still change Please see the links to the summaries of the current Electricity Supply Act and Act on the Promotion of Renewable Energy on Power Perspective Portal

Furthermore, Denmark plans a set of multiple-technology auctions in 2020-2024 that is expected to bring online more than 1GW of RES capacities (link to an analyst update) The Danish government announced the strategy for achieving 50% renewables by 2030 at the end of April 2018 A total of DKK4.6bn (€560m) to be invested in renewable electricity production between 2020 and 2024, distributed in annual multiple-technology auctions In these auctions solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, wave and hydropower projects would compete against each other for subsidies This is expected to lead to 215MW of capacity per annum 2020-2024 (1.08GW total)



Analysis

The law will very likely be amended and technology neutral auctions announced as planned, as it was drafted based on a political agreement Denmark has a tradition of broad political agreements in the energy policy since the 1980s (link to the full list of the energy policy political agreements in Danish) Governments reach those agreements with other political parties in the parliament or with energy companies The 2018-2019 solar/wind auction framework was agreed in a political agreement between the government parties and Danish People’s Party in September 2017 This was necessary as the previous scheme of onshore and open-door offshore wind was expiring in February 2018 Besides, the support scheme for solar PV had been repealed earlier (link) Potential results of multi-auction tenders – other countries Spain: although mainly onshore wind producers were successful in the first 2017 multi-technology auction, the second one in July 2017 resulted in solar power projects winning the largest share of the capacities (link to an analyst update) Germany: the multi-technology auction in Germany in 2018, held in February, resulted in solar PV winning all 210MW (link to an analyst update) Lithuania: geographically located on the other side of the Baltic Sea to Denmark, it also plans 250MW multiple-technology auctions in 2019, and the Danish results will be a litmus paper to measure competitiveness of solar PV (link to an analyst update)



