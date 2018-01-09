INTERACTIVE: Global IPEX down 0.64% month on month in April

-Global IPEX for April 2018 down 0.64% month on month at 272.05

-US IPEX down 0.25% at 263.31

-Northwest Europe IPEX down 1.66% at 319.46

-Northeast Asia IPEX down 0.34% at 257.59

Major price increases this month Commodity Region Month on month change Butadiene US +7.7% Butadiene Northwest Europe +8.0% Major price decreases this month Commodity Region Month on month change Propylene US -2.1% Benzene Northeast Asia -1.7% Styrene Northeast Asia +1.6% Polyethylene Northeast Asia +0.4%

The ICIS petrochemical index tracks the movement of 12 major petrochemicals and polymers: ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, paraxylene (PX), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), styrene, polystyrene (PS), methanol and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with the regional indexes weighted by capacity.

The index values are subject to change as contract prices settle. Asia PX, US LDPE and US ethylene have not yet settled.