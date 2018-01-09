INTERACTIVE: Global IPEX down 0.64% month on month in April

-Global IPEX for April 2018 down 0.64% month on month at 272.05
-US IPEX down 0.25% at 263.31
-Northwest Europe IPEX down 1.66% at 319.46
-Northeast Asia IPEX down 0.34% at 257.59
|Major price increases this month
|Commodity
|Region
|Month on month change
|Butadiene
|US
|+7.7%
|Butadiene
|Northwest Europe
|+8.0%
|Major price decreases this month
|Commodity
|Region
|Month on month change
|Propylene
|US
|-2.1%
|Benzene
|Northeast Asia
|-1.7%
|Styrene
|Northeast Asia
|+1.6%
|Polyethylene
|Northeast Asia
|+0.4%
The ICIS petrochemical index tracks the movement of 12 major petrochemicals and polymers: ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, paraxylene (PX), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), styrene, polystyrene (PS), methanol and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with the regional indexes weighted by capacity.
The index values are subject to change as contract prices settle. Asia PX, US LDPE and US ethylene have not yet settled.