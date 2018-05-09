NPE '18: Braskem Idesa to stop Mexico plant for maintenance

ORLANDO (ICIS)--Polyethylene (PE) producer Braskem Idesa is stopping its entire Mexico plant for a two-week maintenance, a Braskem director said on Wednesday.

Without disclosing details of the procedure, the work will be a small-scale maintenance turnaround expected to start in mid-May, said Alfredo Prince, Braskem’s commercial director. He made his comments on the sidelines of the National Plastics Exposition (NPE).

Market participants in Mexico have been alerted about the stoppage. The market will not experience shortages of material because the producer has already built inventories to keep customers supplied during the two weeks.

Braskem Idesa produces low density polyethylene (LDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE) at its Ethylene XXI complex. The site's cracker relies on ethane supplied by Mexican state energy producer Pemex.

Pemex will use the extra volumes of ethane that Braskem Idesa wil not consume to increase its own PE production.

