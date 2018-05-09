US crude futures surge $2.08/bbl on Iran nuclear deal, EIA data

09 May 2018 20:16 Source:ICIS News

HOUSTON (ICIS)--NYMEX WTI crude futures for June delivery hit fresh 2018 highs and settled at $71.14/bbl, up $2.08 on Wednesday, after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement with Iran, raising concerns that the change in policy carries risk of conflict in the Middle East.

Pictured: Oil production in Iran. (Source: AY-COLLECTION/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock)

US President Donald Trump is also prepared to re-impose sanctions after 180 days that may curtail Iran’s oil exports and tighten global supplies.

Also providing underlying support, the weekly supply statistics from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a much greater than forecast drawdown in crude oil gasoline and distillate inventories.

The US dollar eased from recent highs showing signs of exhaustion, and a weaker dollar also makes dollar denominated commodities cheaper and encourages buying.

The EIA data also showed a crude build at the Cushing, Oklahoma NYMEX delivery hub and US oil production hitting a new high of 10.7m bb/day, but this had limited impact on the day’s rally.

Upside momentum penetrated key technical barriers, triggering buy-stops and extending the gains.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, established an intra-day high of $71.36/bbl, up $2.30 before retreating on profit-taking.

The ICE Brent contract for July delivery topped out at $77.43/bbl and settled at $77.21/bbl, up $2.36.

 

By Ignacio Sotolongo