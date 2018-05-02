NPE '18: Nylon demand for engineering polymer applications expected to grow

ORLANDO (ICIS)--Demand for nylon products for use in various engineering polymer applications is expected to grow over the next several years, said Ercio Spini, marketing and application development director for Europe performance plastics at Radici Group.

Radici projects demand for high-heat-resistant nylon grades and blends to rise by around 5% per year between 2018 and 2022, while demand for other nylon grades used in engineering polymer applications are anticipated to grow by around 3% per year, Spini said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the National Plastics Exposition (NPE).

Much new demand for nylon is likely to come from the automotive sector, where nylon blends are helping automotive manufacturers to reduce vehicle weight to bring up fuel efficiency through metal replacement

“We have developed blends of nylon 6,6 and glass fibre capable of withstanding temperatures of up to 210 degrees centigrade,” Spini stated.

Increasing sales of electric vehicles will support growth of nylon applications in the automotive sector.

“Flame retardant blends of nylon 6 and nylon 6,6 are showing great potential as raw materials for recharge sockets, battery housings and battery cell covers,” Spini added.

Sponsored by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), NPE2018: The Plastics Show takes place on 7-11 May in Orlando, Florida.