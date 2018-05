ORLANDO (ICIS)--News writer David Haydon speaks to representatives from Lubrizol, Braskem USA and Shell on the sidelines of NPE2018.

Speakers discussed interactive technology at their booths, as well as latest developments in products and various markets.

Sponsored by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), NPE2018: The Plastics Show takes place on 7-11 May in Orlando, Florida.