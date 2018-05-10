REG completes $32m US Ralston biorefinery expansion in Iowa

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Renewable Energy Group (REG), a large US biodiesel producer and marketer, has completed its Ralston, Iowa biodiesel refinery expansion project.

REG increased the production capacity of the biorefinery to 30m gal/year (114 litre/year) from 12m gal/year.

REG invested $32m to expand the production capacity as well as significant upgrades to logistics and storage capabilities.

“REG is positioned for long-term growth along with the entire biodiesel industry,” said Randy Howard, CEO. “The investment to further expand production was an easy decision for our company with the growth of our feedstock provider and the state of Iowa’s support of incentivising higher biodiesel blends.”

REG broke ground on this expansion in November of 2016.

“The Ralston plant was first built in 2002, as we moved forward with the expansion, we also took the time to improve key safety items including a fire protection system and a storm shelter,” said Derek Winkel, Executive Director, manufacturing operations. “Our new load out system enhances our ability to efficiently load and unload products for our transportation suppliers and customers.”

REG Ralston is one of the company’s 13 biomass-based diesel refineries. REG has a combined effective production capacity of 565m gal/year.

Biodiesel is an alternative fuel, produced from renewable resources. The most commonly used feedstocks are rapeseed, soy and palm oil.