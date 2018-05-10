NPE '18: Used equipment sales increasing in US plastics industry

ORLANDO (ICIS)--Used machinery and equipment sales are on the increase, partially driven by incentive to save costs, industry dealers said on Thursday.

“We’ve seen tremendous pickup,” said Nicole Haas, president of US-based Premier Equipment. She made her comments on the sidelines of this year's National Plastics Exposition (NPE). “I feel like it probably started picking up right before the show. We probably sold seven pieces of equipment today.”

The opportunity to buy and sell used equipment tied to the industry’s current trend towards cost savings, she said.

US-based Aaron Equipment senior sales associate Bob Perna noted that in addition to being more affordable, used machinery gives customers immediate availability.

“Used equipment drives itself,” Perna said. “The market of availability of equipment is what dictates everything for us. Right now if I had 10 extruders, I’d sell them all.”

Perna added that Aaron Equipment was also focused on buying equipment at NPE, while Haas noted increase in companies looking to sell.

Sponsored by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), NPE2018: The Plastics Show takes place on 7-11 May in Orlando, Florida.