Rollovers to increases for Europe PP to CIS countries for May shipments

MOSCOW (MRC)--The contract price of propylene in Europe was agreed by €25/tonne higher than in April, but most European producers announced a rollover of April export prices of polypropylene (PP) for May shipments to the CIS markets, according to ICIS-MRC Price report.

In some cases, however, prices went up by €30/tonne from April.

Negotiations over May prices of European PP have been actively conducted this week, some deals will be agreed only next week.

All market participants reported the rollover of April export prices of propylene polymers for this month, except for two producers, which increased their prices of homopolymers of propylene (homopolymer PP) by €30/tonne from April.

Deals for May shipments of homopolymer PP were discussed in the range of €1,120-1,155/tonne FCA (free carrier), whereas April deals were negotiated in the range of €1,090-1,155/tonne FCA. Some producers have already had restrictions for export of injection moulding homopolymer PP for two months.

Deals for block copolymers of propylene (PP block copolymers) were discussed in the range of €1,210-1,250/tonne FCA, which corresponded to April prices.



MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.