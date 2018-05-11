NPE '18: Elastron opens US headquarters, to start up TPE plant in Q3

ORLANDO (ICIS)--Elastron is opening a North American headquarters in Gainesville, Georgia, with US thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) production to begin in the third quarter, the Turkey-based producer announced at this year's National Plastics Exposition (NPE).

The new facility will produce TPEs ranging from vulcanizates (TPV), polyolefin (TPO), styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) and styrene ethylene butylene styrene (SEBS), the company said. It did not specify capacity.

Elastron cited an initial investment is $10m but added it would invest additional amounts as market demand increases, justifying the expansion of production capacity.

The company said it began expanding into the North American market in 2012 and has seen demand pick up enough to justify a US manufacturing facility.

Market research has identified US consumers are looking for TPE suppliers with improved customer service, flexibility and willingness to collaborate on development programmes, Elastron CEO Metin Mizrakli said in a news release.

Sponsored by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), NPE2018: The Plastics Show takes place on 7-11 May in Orlando, Florida.