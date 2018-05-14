PVC imports to Russia down by 23% in January-April

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of suspension polyvinyl chloride (SPVC) into Russia were 9,100 tonnes in January-April 2018, down by 23% year on year, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

April SPVC imports rose to 3,400 tonnes from 1,900 tonnes a month earlier, March lower export prices led to higher purchasing of resin in China. Thus, overall imports of resin into Russia totalled 9,100 tonnes in the first four months of 2018, compared to 11,800 tonnes a year earlier. At the same time, Russian producers were forced to ship resin for export more actively this year because of weak demand from the domestic market, export sales grew almost by a quarter.

Chinese producers have been traditionally the key foreign PVC suppliers for the past several years. April imports of Chinese acetylene resin increased to 3,200 tonnes from 1,900 tonnes a month earlier. Overall imports of resin from China were 8,300 tonnes in the first four months of 2018, compared to 10,700 tonnes a year earlier.

Imports of acetylene PVC are expected to decrease significantly in May-June. Chinese producers raised their export prices in April-May, the rouble exchange rate also weakened against the dollar.

At the same time, Russian producers had to increase their exports this year, although export sales have decreased since March. 40,500 tonnes of SPVC were shipped for export in January-April 2018, compared to 32,800 tonnes a year earlier.

