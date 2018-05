HOUSTON (ICIS)--US ethanol supplies fell last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Supplies fell to 21.505m bbl from 21.964m bbl the prior week. Year on year, supplies are 8.2% weaker than 23.414m bbl.

Consumption rose to 0.942m bbl/day from 0.923m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, consumption is 0.9% weaker than 0.951m bbl/day.

Production rose to 1.058m bbl/day from 1.040m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, production is 3% stronger than 1.027m bbl/day.