Singapore April petrochemical exports grow 15.1%; NODX up 11.8%

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Singapore’s petrochemical shipments abroad in April rose by 15.1% year on year to Singapore dollar (S$) 1.45bn ($1.1bn), boosting the overall non-oil domestic exports (NODX), official data showed on Thursday.
The year-on-year growth in petrochemical exports in April was a reversal of the contractions of 1.4% and 12.9% in March and February, respectively, according to Enterprise Singapore.
Petrochemical exports to China surged by 79.3% year on year in April, while specialty chemical shipments to the US rose by 42.6%.
Singapore’s exports of benzene in April more than doubled to 21,515 tonnes, while shipments of toluene slumped by 92.7% to 2,997 tonnes. (please see interactive below)
Overseas shipments of paraxylene (PX) rose by 39.3% to 162,440 tonnes in April, while exports of methanol were up by 18.8% at 1,362 tonnes.
Exports of petrochemical feedstock naphtha fell by 59% year on year to 42,724 tonnes in April.
Singapore’s non-electronic NODX, which includes petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals, last month rose by 19.6% year on year to S$11.6bn, a sharp reversal of the 1.7% contraction in March.
Overall NODX rose by 11.8% year on year to S$15.3bn in April following the 3.2% fall in March.
“The very strong on-year growth rates in exports for most of 2017 may not be sustained as we move towards the 2nd half of 2018," Singapore-based UOB Global Economics & Markets Research said in a note.
(adds details throughout)
($1 = S$1.34)
Picture: Ships load and unload containers at Singapore's Tanjong Pagar Container Port Terminal (Source: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock)
|Product (in tonnes)
|Apr-18
|Apr-17
|% Change Year on Year
|% Change Month on Month
|Benzene
|21,515.16
|9,436.37
|128.0
|-48.2
|Toluene
|2,997.10
|41,138.71
|-92.7
|5.7
|Orthoxylene
|19,308.53
|21,591.85
|-10.6
|18.5
|Paraxylene
|162,440.33
|116,639.37
|39.3
|-14.4
|Methanol
|1,361.72
|1,146.62
|18.8
|-16.9
|Ethylene Glycol
|90,187.00
|37,917.76
|137.8
|-56.2
|Phenol
|1,374.84
|13,119.23
|-89.5
|86.3
|Acetone
|3,235.79
|15,463.26
|-79.1
|53.8
|Ethyl Acetate
|6,281.20
|5,530.91
|13.6
|-34.6
|Vinyl Acetate
|38,397.23
|36,334.55
|5.7
|-27.3
|Polycarbonates
|9,874.59
|14,185.24
|-30.4
|47.8
|Naphtha
|42,723.61
|104,293.35
|-59.0
|-6.0
Interactive by Nurluqman Suratman