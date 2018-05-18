PE imports to Russia rise 8% in January-April

MOSCOW (MRC)--Overall imports of polyethylene (PE) into the Russian market increased in the first four months of 2018 by 8% year on year to 187,300 tonnes, according to MRC’s DataScope Report.

April PE imports to the Russian market were 48,800 tonnes, compared to 52,200 tonnes a month earlier, local companies increased their purchasing of linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) and EVA.

Overall PE imports reached 187,300 tonnes in the first four months of 2018 versus 173,300 tonnes a year earlier. The HDPE and EVA segments accounted for the increase in imports, whereas LLDPE and LDPE segments accounted for the decrease in imports.

April HDPE imports fell to 21,000 tonnes from 22,300 tonnes a month earlier, with local companies reduced their purchasing of film grade HDPE in Uzbekistan. Overall HDPE imports reached 80,000 tonnes over the stated period versus 60,900 tonnes a year earlier; shipments of film grade and blow moulding PE increased significantly.

Last month’s LLDPE imports were 12,600 tonnes, compared to 14,600 tonnes in March, local companies reduced their shipments of film grade PE. LLDPE imports totalled 48,300 tonnes in January-April 2018 versus 58,700 tonnes a year earlier, Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s increased output was the main reason for lower dependence on imports.

April LDPE imports virtually dropped to 7,100 tonnes from 7,700 tonnes a month earlier, shipments of PE for paper lamination were reduced. Overall LDPE imports totalled 28,380 tonnes over the stated period, compared to 29,400 tonnes a year earlier.

Last month’s EVA imports exceeded 3,900 tonnes, compared to 3,800 tonnes in March; demand for EVA for compounds production increased. Imports of this ethylene copolymer grade grew by 30% in January-April 2018 to 15,200 tonnes.

Imports of other ethylene polymers were 14,500 tonnes over the stated period, compared to 12,500 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.