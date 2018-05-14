BLOG: US-China trade dispute: pause for breath does not mean end in sight

LONDON (ICIS)--Click here to see the latest blog post on Asian Chemical Connections.

The US and China have for the time being agreed not to impose the tit-for-tat tariffs that they threatened in early April. But the hard work has yet to begin in thrashing out a trade deal, the details of which are going to be very hard to agree because of all the competing interests. And even if the immediate threat of a trade war is avoided, we seem to be heading towards a more regional petrochemicals world as the US and China compete for economic and geopolitical influence.

Editor’s note: This blog post is an opinion piece. The views expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent those of ICIS.