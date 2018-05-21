Europe etac prices widen, mixed views of demand

LONDON (ICIS)--The low end of spot prices for ethyl acetate (etac) in Europe fell slightly in the week ended 18 May, widening the assessed range, as demand remains generally quiet.

Etac prices were assessed at €1,020-1,080/tonne FD (free delivered) NWE (northwest Europe), a decrease of €30/tonne on the low end. The high end has remained stable.

Demand has been described in line with sources' expectations.

A producer said demand in May has been strong.

Another producer said that demand from the coatings sector was rising, but in general it remained quiet.

Supply was balanced, though Celanese's sales controls remain active.

The producer is currently only supplying contract customers and regular volumes to regular spot buyers in Europe and the Americas.

The second quarter of the year is typically a time of peak demand from the coatings sector.





Pictured: A painter sprays coatings, one of etac's end markets, on an aircraft. Sources said demand for etac from the coatings industry was rising

Source: Sipa USA/REX/Shutterstock