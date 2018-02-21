Q1 PVC imports to Belarus up 47% year on year

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of unmixed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) into Belarus increased in the first three months of 2018 by 47% to 8,800 tonnes, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

According to the Statistical Committee of Republic of Belarus, in March local converters maintained the February level of PVC purchasing, despite weak demand for finished products.

March imports were 3,100 tonnes.

Thus, imports of unmixed PVC grew in the first three months to 8,800 tonnes from 6,000 tonnes a year earlier, with local windows producers accounting for the main increase in demand.

Russian producers with the share of 89% of the Belarusian market were the key suppliers of resin to Belarus in the first quarter.

Producers from Germany and Ukraine were the second and third largest suppliers, respectively.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.