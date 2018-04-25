Asia FAE sinks to 8-month low on weak C12-14 fatty alcohols market

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Fatty alcohol ethoxylates (FAE) spot prices in Asia have sunk to an eight-month low and may extend losses on softening cost of feedstock C12-14 fatty alcohols.

During the week of 16 May, FAE 7,9 import prices were assessed down $30/tonne week on week at $1,550-1,650/tonne CIF (cost, insurance & freight) SE (southeast) Asia; and stable at $1,550-1,650/tonne CIF China according to ICIS data.

Over a four-month period from mid-January, regional spot prices fell by around 9-11%, the data showed.

FAE spot values have largely been tracking the decline in C12-14 fatty alcohol markets.

Continued weakness in C12-14 alcohol markets and upstream palm kernel oil (PKO) could further drive FAE spot prices lower, industry players said.

C12-14 fatty alcohol spot prices have reached the lowest levels in more than two years, and were assessed at an average of $1,425/tonne FOB (free on board) SE Asia on 16 May, ICIS data showed.

There is usually a lag time for feedstock movements to show up, meaning FAE markets are still under pressure, market sources said.

As a result, some producers preferred to sell their drummed cargoes locally for better netbacks where possible.

“I am not paying too much attention to the export markets for now. It is still more lucrative to sell to domestic buyers, especially since local sentiment weakened by a relatively smaller extent,” a seller in northeast Asia said.

With the ongoing Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, there are expectations of a demand lull in some parts of southeast Asia. Some buyers in the region have adequately stocked up on cargoes ahead of Ramadan.

“Buying interest is not especially strong,” a trader said.