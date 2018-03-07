China’s Fujian province lists 28 chemical plants for relocation

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--China’s Fujian province has identified 28 chemical plants for relocation, away from the cities to industrial parks, continuing the government's moves to carry out major environmental reforms.

The list was posted on Fujian's local government website. The province is in southeastern China. (Please see table below)

Apart from relocation, the affected producers have the option to continue operating at their existing locations if they switch to manufacturing non-toxic items, or close their plants before late 2020.

“Initial consultations showed that most plants have chosen to move out. But some are too small and can’t meet requirements of industrial parks, so they will end up in closure,” said a local governmental official.

The final decision on each individual company is expected to come out in September this year, the official said.

The biggest company in the list is Fujian Sangang Sanming Chemical, which produces ammonia, methanol, urea and melamine; and has a workforce of 1,315. Another major producer in the list is Fujian Meizhouwan Chlor-Alkali, which employs some 800 people.

The two companies have agreed to relocate, the official said.

China’s central government in September 2017 initiated a massive relocation plan for dangerous chemicals plants, in which small- and middle-sized plants are required to complete the task by 2020 and big ones by 2025.

Since 2014, provincial governments have been submitting to the central government a list of production facilities up for relocation and/or re-engineering, in line with China’s embrace of more environmental-friendly policies.

Company name major products location 1 Fuzhou Jinhan Chemical potassium cyanide, silver cyanide Fuzhou 2 Fuqing Nanbin Resin chloroprene/polyurethane (PU) rubber Fuzhou 3 Xiamen No 2 Chemical formaldehyde Xiamen 4 Xiamen Xiahua Industries sulphur, fertilizer Xiamen 5 Fujian Meizhouwan Chlor-Alkali caustic soda, propylene oxide, 1,4-Butanediol Quanzhou 6 Quanzhou Jingu Rubber acrylate, propylene oxide Quanzhou 7 Jinjiang Huafu Chemical PU Quanzhou 8 Fujian General Resin Chemical PU adhesive, neoprene Quanzhou 9 Putian Hanjiang Keli Viscose neoprene Putian 10 Putian Hanjiang Zhaorui Chemical neoprene, rubber paste, PU rubber Putian 11 Putian Xiuyu Chengzhong Glue rubber paste Putian 12 Longyan Riping Industries & Trade acetylene, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide, nitrogen Longyan 13 Longyan Nanfang Chemical Agents sulphur Longyan 14 Longyan Xinluo Longma Acetylene acetylene Longyan 15 Yongding Yongjia Resin Chemical rosin Longyan 16 Shanghang Shanshui Linye Industries & Trading rosin Longyan 17 Liancheng Hongtai Chemical synthetic ammonia Longyan 18 Lianchang Rongda Linhua rosin Longyan 19 Fujian Zhangping Jinxin Sulphur Chemical sulphur Longyan 20 Fujian Zhangping Kaida Fluorine Products hydrofluoric acid Longyan 21 Qingliu Ansheng Chemical formaldehyde, synthetic ammonia Sanming 22 Fujian Sangang Sanming Chemical ammonia, methanol, urea, melamine Sanming 23 Fujian Sanlian Chemical sulphur, sodium fluosilicate Sanming 24 Nanping Yuanhong Chemical hydrochloric acid Nanping 25 Pucheng Huali Paints PU paints Nanping 26 Pucheng Hualong Chemical coating Nanping 27 Fujian Rongping Chemical hygrogen peroxide, chlorate Ningde 28 Fu'an Kaidi Paints paints Ningde

ICN