PE production in Russia rises 4% January-April

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s production of polyethylene (PE) increased in the first four months of 2018 by 4% year on year to 618,600 tonnes, with output of high density polyethylene (HDPE) and low density polyethylene (LDPE) increasing, according to MRC’s ScanPlast report.

April total PE production dropped to 151,800 tonnes, whereas this figure reached 158,600 tonnes a month earlier. The decrease in the output was mainly caused by the shutdown for maintenance at Kazanorgsintez’s LDPE production. Overall PE production reached 618,000 tonnes in January-April 2018, compared to 594,300 tonnes a year earlier. LDPE and HDPE production increased, whereas output of linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) remained the level of 2017.

April HDPE production grew to 92,500 tonnes from 80,800 tonnes a month earlier, Nizhnekamskneftekhim resumed its production after a long break. Overall HDPE output at at Russian plants reached 327,900 tonnes in the first four months of 2018, up by 5% year on year.

Last month’s LDPE production was 55,000 tonnes, compared to 57,500 tonnes in March, Kazanorgsintez reduced its output because of a scheduled maintenance at some of its production capacities. Total LDPE production exceeded 230,800 tonnes over the stated period, up by 4% year on year.

Overall LLDPE output exceeded 60,000 tonnes in the first four months of 2018, which virtually equalled the same figure a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.