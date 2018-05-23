PP production in Russia rises 7% in January-April

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s overall production of polypropylene (PP) grew in January-April 2018 by 7% year on year, slightly exceeding 496,100 tonnes, according to MRC ScanPlast report.

Neftekhimiya, Stavrolen and Ufaorgsintez accounted for the greatest increase in the output during the period, whereas Nizhnekamskneftekhim and SIBUR Tobolsk did not raise their production.

Overall April PP production in Russia exceeded 130,000 tonnes, compared to 120,900 tonnes a month earlier.

SIBUR Tobolsk, Russia’s largest PP producer, manufactured 46,800 tonnes last month, compared to 39,800 tonnes in March. Overall PP output at the Tobolsk plant exceeded 173,300 tonnes in the first four months of 2018, which equalled the previous year’s figure.

Poliom (part of Titan Group) produced 18,500 tonnes of PP in April, compared to 19,100 tonnes a month earlier. Overall, the Omsk plant produced 73,200 tonnes of PP over the stated period, up by 5% year on year.

Tomskneftekhim produced 12,600 tonnes of propylene polymers in April versus 12,500 tonnes a month earlier. The Tomsk plant’s PP output reached 49,000 tonnes in the first four months of 2018, compared to 46,500 tonnes a year earlier.

Ufaorgsintez’s production was 11,200 tonnes last month versus 11,800 tonnes in March. Overall output of polymer at the Ufa plant rose to 44,800 tonnes in January-April 2018, compared to 41,200 tonnes a year earlier.

Neftekhimiya (Kapotnya) increased capacity utilisation in April, the plant’s total production exceeded 12,000 tonnes versus 9,900 tonnes a month earlier. Its PP output reached 45,200 tonnes over the stated period, up by 2% year on year. The last year’s low figure was caused by a long scheduled maintenance in March-April.

Stavrolen (part of Lukoil) produced 10,800 tonnes last month versus 10,500 tonnes in March. Overall production of propylene polymers at the Budenovsk plant reached 41,000 tonnes in the first four months of 2018, up by 7% year on year.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim also increased its capacity utilisation in April, the total production of propylene polymers was 18,200 tonnes versus 17,300 tonnes a month earlier. Overall output of polymer at the Nizhnekamsk plant decreased in January-April 2018 by 4% year on year to 69,600 tonnes.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.