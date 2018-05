HOUSTON (ICIS)--News reporter David Haydon speaks with senior editor Ignacio Sotolongo on the US and global crude oil markets.

Discussions include Brent hitting $80/bbl before retreating, strong global demand trends, the market's reaction to US President Donald Trump pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, as well as OPEC's possible retreat from the 2017 agreement to curb oil output.

