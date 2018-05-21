BLOG: China innovation success vs failure: electric vehicles as case study

LONDON (ICIS)--Click here to see the latest blog post on Asian Chemical Connections.

China is betting that its state-led innovation model will guarantee its long-term economic prosperity. But maybe the capitalist approach will work better, resulting in China’s economic decline. The electric vehicles sector serves as a good case study here, with China’s success or failure in electric vehicles set to have a major bearing on global oil and petrochemicals markets.

Editor’s note: This blog post is an opinion piece. The views expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent those of ICIS.