LONDON (ICIS)--Click here to see the latest blog post on Chemicals & The Economy by Paul Hodges, which looks at how China's shadow banking is getting back to 2002 levels, contributing to end the global debt bubble.

Editor’s note: This blog post is an opinion piece. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of ICIS. Paul Hodges is the chairman of consultants International eChem.