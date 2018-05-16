Huntsman to build polyurethanes facilities in Dubai

LONDON (ICIS)--Huntsman is to build a new facility for the production of polyurethanes (PU) in Dubai, UAE, in order to increase its presence in the Middle East, the US chemical major said on Tuesday.

The facility’s construction is expected to by the second half of 2019, the company said.

It did not disclose details about capital expenditure (capex) nor the production capacities.

The facility will be located within the Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone (JAFZA).

"The MDI [methyl di-p-phenylene]-based systems market in the Middle East has delivered strong growth in the last five years and this trend is forecast to continue at estimated rates of 7% annually,” said Steen Weien Hansen, regional vice president of polyurethanes at Huntsman.

“The construction of the new systems house will enable us to supply traditional and high-end rigid polyurethane formulations from a local source. It will also enable us to leverage our development and production know-how in polyester polyol and polyol blends for the fast-growing flexible foam and footwear markets, as well as pre-polymers for adhesives, coatings and elastomers applications."