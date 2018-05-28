US to impose steel, aluminium tariffs on EU, Canada, Mexico

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US President Donald Trump signed two proclamations on Thursday adjusting steel and aluminium tariffs to include Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The 25% steel tariff and the 10% aluminium tariff are effective at midnight Eastern time (04:00 GMT on Friday).

Trump first signed tariff proclamations in March, initially excluding Canada and Mexico, two of the largest sources of imported steel to the US.

The chemical industry has criticised the move, stating repeatedly that steel and aluminium tariffs would increase costs for infrastructure projects, ultimately making US chemical products less competitive globally.

Retaliatory tariffs have also been cited as a concern by the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

Industry groups including the ACC, the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA) have requested exemptions from the tariffs.