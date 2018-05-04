Sixth and last Commission update on 2018 free allocations

This is a condensed version of our analysis for ICIS EU carbon subscribers that was originally published on 22 May at 11:25 CET.

On Friday, 18 May 2018, the European Commission published the 6th update on 2018 free allocation.

Main points

Status table on free allocation to industry and heat production for 2018 as of 18 May 2018 (link) Last update 4 May 2018 May 22 update was the last update for 2018 free allocations



Analysis

According to the latest update: Distributed volumes: 90.1% or 681.6m EUAs of total NATs allocation volumes (756.6m) compared to 90% in the last update (4 May 2018) compared to 93.8% in the 6th free allocation update in 2017 (12 May 2017) Open volumes: 9.9% or 75m EUAs compared to 10% or 75.5m EUAs in the last update (4 May 2018)

There are no noticeable developments from the last update Germany distributed a further 330k EUAs and Finland 100k

At this point, the 5 EU member states (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain) with the highest NAT volumes have all distributed around 90% or more of their NAT volumes except UK (82%)

The process is slower compared to last year – at the same time last year only 46.3m EUAs had not been allocated, while this year still 75m EUAs are open

The pending 75m allowances could still be distributed – however, it is also possible that member states do not hand out these volumes due to lower production levels or cessations

The 2018 allocation process has thus been completed

In 2017, according to our database, the allocation distribution progressed as follows: First update, 3 March 2017: 70% of NAT allocated Second update, 17 March: 72.5% Third update, 31 March: 85.5% Fourth update, 12 April: 86% Fifth update, 28 April: 92.5% Sixth update, 12 May: 93.8%



