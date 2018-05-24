PODCAST: Opening SBR arbitrage from Europe to Asia 05 June 2018 12:08 Source:ICIS News SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Markets Editor Melissa Hurley interviews Senior Editor Helen Yan about the current styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) trade flows and increased export opportunities from Europe to Asia. Click here to listen in a separate window. By Staff Reporter Related articles: 01 June 2018 20:42 PODCAST: Atlantic hurricane season begins with US gasoline prices higher than previous year 25 May 2018 10:17 PODCAST: Europe fuel ethanol producers hurt by low prices 24 May 2018 22:29 PODCAST: Crude price rally remains strong on healthy global demand