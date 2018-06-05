PODCAST: ACC stresses commitment to plastic recycling in wake of G7 meeting

HOUSTON (ICIS)--News Reporter David Haydon speaks with Steve Russell, vice president of the plastic division for the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

Following the G7 meeting, where the US opted out of signing an annex for an ocean plastics reduction charter, the ACC stressed several of its sustainability and environmental goals. Russell also discusses the delayed retirement of ACC CEO Cal Dooley, who will aid in increasing the ACC's role in recycling and plastic waste elimination.

Click here to listen in a new window.