Southeast Asia PE market faces longer H2 supply, weak demand

China primarily imports PE cargoes from Asia and the Middle East, while the US is its sixth leading PE supplier in 2017.

“Eventually, more substantial and regular volume of US [PE] cargoes are expected to be traded in Asia in the second half of the year as we have yet to see them in the first half of this year,” said a regional trader.

Any changes in trade flows would pose challenges to US suppliers in the short term as they would need to revamp their logistics and distribution channels to redirect cargoes to other markets.

Suppliers from the Middle East, meanwhile, might take the opportunity to supply more cargoes to China, and would mean fewer volumes available to the southeast Asian market.

The Middle East is southeast Asia's major PE supplier.

Demand for PE imports in southeast Asia has been weak amid low prices in the domestic markets, as in the case of Thailand.

“Thai traders are not keen to import as local prices are more competitive so they do not have the margin to sell the imported cargoes in local market. Only some converters who need specific cargoes continue to import,” said a local Thai trader.

For Malaysia and Indonesia, which have predominantly Muslim population, market activity has slowed down since mid-May, when Ramadan - the Muslim fasting month – started and which will end with the Eid ul-Fitr holiday on 15 June.

The Indonesian government has declared a longer Eid-ul Fitr holiday this year from 11-20 June.

Markets in Singapore and the Philippines will be closed for the mid-June holiday as well.

With supply expected to become long, some market players expect regional PE prices in July and August to ease from June, with restocking activities expected to kick in towards the end of the third quarter.