Russia PP imports up by 31% in January-May year on year

MOSCOW (MRC)--January-May imports of polypropylene (PP) to Russia increased by 31% year on year, slightly exceeding 80,000 tonnes, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

The supply of all types of propylene polymers grew during the five-month period, with the greater increase for homopolymer PP.

May imports of PP into Russia increased to 18,200 tonnes from 16,100 tonnes a month earlier, while supplies of homopolymer PP from Turkmenistan also rose.

Total imports of PP into Russia exceeded 80,000 tonnes in January-May of this year against 61,100 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

The structure of imports of polypropylene by type over the period under review was as follows:

May imports of homopolymer PP into Russia increased to 8,100 tonnes against 5,200 tonnes a month earlier, deliveries of homopolymer PP raffia from Turkmenistan increased.

Total volume of imports of this type of polypropylene reached 29,000 tonnes in January-May 2018 against 21,000 tonnes a year earlier.

May imports of PP block copolymers was about 4,000 tonnes against 4,900 tonnes in April. Local companies reduced purchases of PP block copolymers for injection moulding and extrusion of pipes in Europe.

During the period, PP block copolymers imports to Russia increased to 20,200 tonnes against 16,800 tonnes a year earlier.

Imports of PP random copolymers in May amounted to about 2,900 tonnes against 3,000 tonnes a month earlier.

Russia’s imports of PP random copolymers in the first five months of this year amounted to 13,600 tonnes against 10,900 tonnes a year earlier, the main increase in deliveries were for pipe propylene copolymers.

Imports of other propylene polymers during the period under review amounted to about 17,100 tonnes against 12,300 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.