Latin America economic news summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the economic news stories on the Latin America region for the week ended 15 June:

Economics data firm FocusEconomics lowered its forecast for economic growth in Argentina as the country sought help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Braskem's chemical plants in Brazil are operating at 50% capacity because of logistical disruptions caused by a recent trucker strike.

Brazil's GDP rose by 1.2% in the first quarter from the same time in 2017, the state statistical agency (IBGE) said on 30 May.

In April, Mexico's industrial production rose by 0.2% year on year and fell by 0.4% month on month, the state statistical agency (INEGI) said on 11 June.

Mexico's producer price index (PPI) increased by 1.48% in May month on month, the state statistical agency INEGI said on 7 June.

Mexico's economy grew by 2.3% year on year in the first quarter, the state statistical agency (Inegi) said on 23 May. Quarter on quarter, GDP grew by 1.1%, Inegi said.