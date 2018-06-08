PODCAST: Europe PET, R-PET are tight with peak summer season underway

LONDON (ICIS)--European recycled polyethylene terephthalate (R-PET) markets editor Pavle Popovic interviews the region’s polyethylene terephthalate (PET) editor Caroline Murray regarding the lack of product in both markets, and the outlook as to how long this could last.
PET is used in fibres for clothing, containers and bottles for liquids and foods, thermoforming for manufacturing, and in combination with glass fibre for engineering resins.
R-PET can be used in carpet and apparel manufacturing and in the automotive industry. R-PET is also used for food packaging, including beverage bottles.