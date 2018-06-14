PVC production in Russia up by 4% in January-May

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s overall production of unmixed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) grew in the first five months of 2018 by 4% year on year to 400,800 tonnes, according to MRC’s ScanPlast report.

Total output of unmixed PVC in Maywas 78,500 tonnes versus 75,400 tonnes a month earlier. Overall PVC production reached 400,800 tonnes in January-May 2018, compared to 386,500 tonnes a year earlier. All plants raised their output, except for RusVinyl.

RusVinyl produced 21,500 tonnes of PVC in May, with 2,200 tonnes accounting for emulsion polyvinyl chloride (EPVC), compared to 20,900 tonnes a month earlier.

The Nizhny Novgorod producer shut down its production for a scheduled turnaround in the third decade of April. The maintenance was finished in early May. RusVinyl’s overall production of resin reached 127,000 tonnes in the first five months of 2018 versus 130,400 tonnes a year earlier.

SayanskKhimPlast also increased its capacity utilisation last month, the plant’s total production of suspension polyvinyl chloride (SPVC) reached 26,600 tonnes, whereas this figure was 24,300 tonnes in April. The Sayansk plant managed to produce 122,800 tonnes of resin in the first five months of the year, compared to 109,400 tonnes a year earlier.

Baskhir Soda Company produced about 22,300 tonnes of SPVC in May, which virtually corresponded to the previous month’s figure. The Bashkir plant’s overall production of resin was 111,400 tonnes in January-May 2018, up by 3% year on year.

Kaustik (Volgograd) increased its production last month, the plant’s overall SPVC output was 8,100 tonnes versus 7,900 tonnes in April. The plant’s overall production of resin exceeded 39,500 tonnes over the stated period versus 38,300 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.