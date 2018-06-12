Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 15 June 2018.

More US July increase initiatives emerge for polyols

An additional July increase initiative has emerged in the US polyether polyol market, ICIS learned on Monday.

Wacker raises some dispersion prices on higher AA, VAM

Wacker Polymers said on Tuesday it is increasing prices for some of its copolymer dispersions by up to 10% because of the rapid rise in acetic acid and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) costs.

Sunoco approved to restart US Mariner East NGL pipeline

Pennsylvania state regulators on Thursday gave the go-ahead for service to resume on the Mariner East 1 (ME1) natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline.

Braskem stock soars 19% as LyondellBasell confirms acquisition talks

The US-listed shares of Brazilian polyolefins producer Braskem rose by more than 19% on Friday after LyondellBasell confirmed it is in talks that could lead to the purchase of the company.