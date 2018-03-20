Russia HDPE production up by 2.2% in January-May year on year

MOSCOW (MRC)--Production of high density polyethylene (HDPE) in Russia reached about 414,200 tonnes in January-May, up 2.2% year on year, according to MRC's ScanPlast report.

Production fell to 86,800 tonnes in May from just over 92,000 tonnes in the previous month.

The decrease was due to the resumption of linear polyethylene production by Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

Overall, total output of HDPE reached 414,200 tonnes in the first five months of the year against 405,300 tonnes a year earlier.

The production volumes of two Tatar producers - Kazanorgsintez and Nizhnekamskneftekhim - were reduced.

The structure of polyethylene production in the context of enterprises for the period under review was as follows:

HDPE production at Kazanorgsintez increased to 48,400 tonnes in May against 40,400 tonnes a month earlier.

Total output of HDPE at the Kazan enterprise reached 219,300 tonnes in January-May, down 2% than the same time in 2017.

Stavrolen produced around 25,600 tonnes in May against 25,800 tonnes in April. Total production of HDPE at Stavrolen reached 127,700 tonnes, up 10% year on year.

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat reduced capacity utilisation in May, producing around 10,300 tonnes against 11,100 tonnes a month earlier. Total production of HDPE at the Bashkir enterprise reached 49,400 tonnes in the first five months of the year, up 19% from the same period in 2017.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim produced HDPE only in April and May over the period under review, producing only 17,700 tonnes of HDPE for an incomplete two months of work versus 24,600 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.