Latest US, Chinese tariff proposals cover wide swath of petchems, oil products

HOUSTON (ICIS)--The latest tariff proposals by the US and China cover a wide swath of petrochemicals and oil products, with the US list alone covering more than 150 different chemicals and derivatives.
China's proposed tariffs are not as numerous, but it also includes kerosene, diesel and other oil products as well as crude, propane and natural gas.
The American Chemistry Council (ACC) estimates that $5.4bn in US exports of chemicals and plastics would be exposed to China's proposed tariffs. If demand does not decline and tariffs are at 25%, then the Chinese government would collect $1.3bn in duties.
The chemical and refined-products tariffs that were proposed by China and the US made up a second set of duties, and they did not specify a date on which they would go into effect.
The first set from both countries would go into effect on 6 July.
A list of the proposed chemical and oil-product tariffs from China and the US is at the bottom.
During the year, both the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) have spoken out against the proposed tariffs.
At the AFPM's International Petrochemical Conference (IPC) in March the group's president deemed a US-China trade war as the No 1 threat to the industry.
The ACC also singled out a trade war during its more recent Annual Meeting, which was held in June.
Following the latest tariff proposals, the ACC said the US chemical industry has now been thrust on to the front lines of a trade war with China.
Market players and executives have been more measured in their response to the proposed tariffs.
For polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the effect should be limited. US imports from China fell sharply since antidumping duties imposed in 2016. Also, China is not among the top sources of imported PET.
For propane, China relies on it as feedstock to produce on-purpose propylene at its propane dehydrogenation (PDH) units.
Market sources said tariffs could disrupt trade flows, but US propane exports will eventually find a destination.
“It could put a damper on propane and butane; however, there are many other markets besides China that have an increasing appetite for both,” said a US-based natural-gas liquids (NGLs) broker.
Chinese tariffs on US acrylonitrile (ACN) exports may cause price inflation in China. However, while trade flows in the region may move around, net flows to global regions will likely remain stable.
According to one producer in the US, trade flows will probably “adjust to fit the new laws but the net flows to the regions will be the same”.
Executives expressed similar sentiments during the most recent earnings conference calls held earlier this year.
Rising demand for products such as polyethylene (PE) will have to be met, regardless of tariffs.
In this scenario, Chinese customers would replace US imports with PE shipments from other countries. The US will then export its PE to customers that saw their resin shipments diverted to China.
With that, trade flows would change, but demand would remain the same.
US polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market players were surprised by the announcements earlier this year that China’s list of potential retaliatory tariffs included polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and feedstock ethylene dichloride (EDC or 1,2-dichloroethane.)
China is the US’s second-largest PVC export market after Canada and the largest buyer of US EDC.
China already has import fees on US PVC, but these are not applied if the resin imported from the US is then made into products that are re-exported. Most US PVC exports to China are treated this way and market participants expect that that arrangement will continue. If that happens, then the proposed tariffs should have little impact on US PVC trade flows.
The fate of US EDC trade with China is harder to discern. It is not clear if the same rules will apply.
Declining shipments in recent months may be an indicator that market participants see that business as threatened by the tariffs.
About 40% of the EDC imported into China in February originated in the US. US EDC exports to China account for about 28% of the nation’s EDC shipments in 2017, according to data from the International Trade Commission (ITC).
US EDC producers have in the past year found new buyers in Brazil and in Europe. In Brazil, Braskem has de-bottlenecked its PVC plant and is buying EDC to increase vinyls production.
In Europe, chlor-alkali plant closures have left a couple of PVC plants in the Mediterranean market without ready access to chlorine. Inexpensive EDC from the US appears to be working for the feedstock.
That has put current estimates of the tariff outcome as likely rearranging trade routes, but not necessarily upsetting the markets.
Additional reporting by David Haydon, Bill Bowen, Lucas Hall, Amanda Hay and Steven McGinn