US stocks fall moderately amid China trade dispute

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US-listed chemical stocks fell moderately on Tuesday with the general stock market after President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs against China.
On Monday, Trump asked the US Trade Representative to find $200bn worth of Chinese imports on which the US could impose 10% tariffs.
Trump said he was responding to China's proposal to impose tariffs on $50bn worth of US imports. The Chinese proposal was in retaliation against a US proposal to impose tariffs on $50bn worth of goods.
Both proposals target several petrochemicals.
Following the tit-for-tat tariff threats, stock markets in Europe and Asia traded lower.
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.15%. The S&P 500 fell by 0.40%.
While the two indices were down moderately, neither have broken the highs reached at the end of January, illustrating the pressure that the trade dispute has imposed on the market.
Nonetheless, market participants and even some chemical executives have had a muted response to the proposed tariffs.
They say the tariffs will alter trade flows, but they will not alter overall demand for petrochemicals. The US and China exports will remain the same. They will just send shipments to different countries.
Trade groups in the US have been much more alarmed. The American Chemistry Council (ACC) has said that the US industry has been thrown on to the front lines of a trade war with China.
In the stock markets, the biggest winner was US-based fertilizer producer CF Industries, which rose by 3.07%. The biggest loser was chlor-alkali and epoxy-resin producer Olin, which fell by 4.26%.
The table below lists the performance of the US listed chemical stocks followed by ICIS.
Source: Morningstar