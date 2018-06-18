Belarus PVC imports up 27% in January-April

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) into Belarus increased by 27.4% during January-April, year on year, to 10,900 tonnes, according to MRC DateScope Report.

Belarus’ statistical agency said that the country’s converters reduced the volume of PVC purchases in April due to large stocks left since March and weak demand for finished products.

Total imports into the country were about 2,100 tonnes in April, down from 3,100 tonnes a month earlier.

The key suppliers of PVC in the Republic of Belarus for the period under consideration were producers from Russia, with their share in the Belarusian market at about 90%.

Germany and Ukraine were the second and third largest suppliers.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.