INTERACTIVE: US ethanol supplies fall week on week

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US ethanol supplies fell last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Supplies fell to 21.647m bbl from 22.174m bbl the prior week. Year on year, supplies are 2.8% weaker than 22.280m bbl.

Consumption fell to 0.935m bbl/day from 0.947m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, consumption is 0.8% weaker than 0.943m bbl/day.

Production rose to 1.064m bbl/day from 1.053m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, production is 7.5% stronger than 0.990m bbl/day.