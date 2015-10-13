US Fluor advances on Kuwait refinery project

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Fluor has received the first 14 modules for the 615,000 Al-Zour refinery project in Kuwait, the US petrochemicals engineer said on Thursday.

The modules, made by Fluor’s joint venture, COOEC-Fluor Heaving Industries, in Zhuhai, China, were loaded onto a shipping barge and sailed away in May to Kuwait.

Fluor is working with joint venture partners Daewoo Engineering and Hyundai Heavy Industries to deliver engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction packages for key process support units of the refinery project by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).

Al-Zour is being built on a greenfield site south of Kuwait City. When completed, it is expected to be one of the largest refineries in the world.