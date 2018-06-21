US Caliche expands NGL storage in Beaumont

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Caliche Development Partners announced on Thursday that it will expand its natural gas liquids (NGL) salt dome cavern storage facility in Beaumont, Texas.

The expansion will include a new 5m bbl ethane storage cavern with 120,000 bbl/day of deliverability, and a 12-mile (19km) ethane header mirroring the path of Caliche’s existing ethylene system.

The header will cross five ethane pipelines and connect to the Mont Belvieu, Texas, NGL market hub.

Caliche expects its previously announced ethylene cavern to be fully subscribed by its 30 September in-service date.

When fully developed, Caliche’s Coastal Caverns storage facility could provide up to 32m bbl salt cavern storage facilities.